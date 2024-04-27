Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 61,772 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of STX traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,637,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,319. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of -66.70, a P/E/G ratio of 480.77 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $54.47 and a 52 week high of $101.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.81.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.