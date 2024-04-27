Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 126 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $393.33. The company had a trading volume of 998,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,125. The stock has a market cap of $109.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.61. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.