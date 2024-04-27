Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $260.04. The company had a trading volume of 700,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,273. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.81 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.55.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

