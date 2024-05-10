Head-To-Head Review: Aris Mining (ARMN) versus Its Peers

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) is one of 98 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Aris Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Aris Mining and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aris Mining
|$447.67 million
|$11.42 million
|216.00
|Aris Mining Competitors
|$2.67 billion
|-$76.19 million
|6.46
Aris Mining’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aris Mining. Aris Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aris Mining
|2.09%
|8.73%
|4.05%
|Aris Mining Competitors
|-48.39%
|-2.46%
|0.59%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aris Mining and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aris Mining
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Aris Mining Competitors
|905
|3354
|4153
|103
|2.41
As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 214.33%. Given Aris Mining’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aris Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
35.8% of Aris Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Aris Mining beats its peers on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
Aris Mining Company Profile
Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.
