Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.

Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years. Easterly Government Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 424.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Shares of DEA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,028. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 0.67. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

