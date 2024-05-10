Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 62 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Universal Display by 282.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.86.

Universal Display Stock Performance

OLED opened at $173.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $133.67 and a one year high of $194.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

