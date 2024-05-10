26,954 Shares in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,870,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,944,000 after buying an additional 935,420 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,579,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,534,000 after acquiring an additional 590,680 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 260.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,167,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,576,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,665,000 after purchasing an additional 399,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 72.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,175,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,195,000 after buying an additional 493,510 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SDVY opened at $34.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.18.
About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
