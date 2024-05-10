Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. Sells 5,250 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.83, for a total transaction of $2,529,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,137,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

TYL opened at $481.84 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $485.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 109.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $429.06 and its 200 day moving average is $420.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

