Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Director Ronald W. Tysoe Sells 2,291 Shares of Stock

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $696.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $458.00 and a 1 year high of $704.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $656.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $603.17.

Shares of Cintas are going to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

