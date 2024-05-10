Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Commercial Vehicle Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $223.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.22 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 20.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 66,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

