Brokers Offer Predictions for The Western Union Company’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Western Union in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Western Union alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Western Union Price Performance

WU opened at $13.28 on Friday. Western Union has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 969.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 765,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 694,026 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,299,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,302,000 after buying an additional 244,286 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,160,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after buying an additional 83,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Union

In other news, Director Timothy P. Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Western Union

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.