Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Mueller Water Products, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Mueller Water Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MWA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $19.17.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,161,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,528,000 after buying an additional 1,022,785 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,642,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,498,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,981,000 after purchasing an additional 974,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,440,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after purchasing an additional 582,795 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,740,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,069,000 after purchasing an additional 430,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $154,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,898.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $560,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,892.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,898.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,458 shares of company stock worth $1,052,260 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

