Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $55.28 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $42.93 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2238 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

