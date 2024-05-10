Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 45.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5,510.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of REXR stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.39 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 3.04%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 153.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $954,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on REXR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.36.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

