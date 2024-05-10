Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Raymond James also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Flagshp Cmty Re alerts:

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.50). The business had revenue of C$25.54 million during the quarter.

Flagshp Cmty Re Stock Performance

Flagshp Cmty Re Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.