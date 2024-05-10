10,314 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 302.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after buying an additional 47,516 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 49,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 35,893 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 30,049 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 266,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 100,530 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 585,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,731,000 after purchasing an additional 47,410 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.44 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average of $100.47.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

