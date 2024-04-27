Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.800-10.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $9.80-10.10 EPS.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

HON stock opened at $193.45 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The firm has a market cap of $125.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.67.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

