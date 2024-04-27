Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 1.8% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $364.70 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.93 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.25.

Insider Activity

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $610.00 to $546.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.96.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

