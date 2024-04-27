PCB Bancorp (PCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. PCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.
PCB Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of PCB stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,820. The company has a market cap of $220.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $19.03.
Insider Activity at PCB Bancorp
In related news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 4,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $67,021.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,451,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,147,740.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,509 shares of company stock worth $247,400. Insiders own 25.01% of the company’s stock.
PCB Bancorp Company Profile
PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.
