PCB Bancorp (PCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. PCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

PCB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PCB stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,820. The company has a market cap of $220.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $19.03.

Insider Activity at PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.95 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 4,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $67,021.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,451,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,147,740.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,509 shares of company stock worth $247,400. Insiders own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

