Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.78

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.78 and last traded at $67.76, with a volume of 8257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.76.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $923.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,437,000 after acquiring an additional 131,386 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 409,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,184,000 after acquiring an additional 77,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 368.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after acquiring an additional 213,127 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 64,113 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

