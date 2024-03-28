Moonbeam (GLMR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $14.79 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $435.29 million and $14.79 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00077151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00024984 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010255 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017372 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00007512 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,111,912,763 coins and its circulating supply is 851,800,246 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.