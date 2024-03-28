Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 83.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $444.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,418,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,467,598. The business’s 50 day moving average is $433.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.34. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $309.89 and a 12-month high of $449.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

