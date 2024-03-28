Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.28

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.28 and last traded at $59.20, with a volume of 10353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.06.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,965,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,508,000 after acquiring an additional 85,382 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,007,000 after acquiring an additional 32,585 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 424,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 72,414 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 226,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 142,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

