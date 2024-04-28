Darrow Company Inc. Sells 35,557 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Darrow Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Darrow Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $340,785,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $228,745,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after buying an additional 2,171,651 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,563,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,198,000 after buying an additional 784,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,561.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 740,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,017,000 after buying an additional 730,621 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSV opened at $75.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.36 and a 200 day moving average of $76.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

