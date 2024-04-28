Consolidated Planning Corp Sells 5,645 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Consolidated Planning Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 20,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 65,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 11,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 69,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.40. 46,526,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,120,812. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $28.39. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

