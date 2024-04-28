Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 60,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 53,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.85.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.91. 18,785,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,078,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $61.76. The company has a market cap of $212.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.63.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

