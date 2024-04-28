Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 4,599 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Tlwm raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE PXD opened at $268.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $196.74 and a one year high of $278.83. The firm has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

