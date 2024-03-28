iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Hits New 1-Year High at $110.55

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $110.55 and last traded at $110.17, with a volume of 424198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.96.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.63. The company has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

