iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.43. 7,348,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.20.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

