Golden State Equity Partners Acquires 436 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $5.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $327.99. 857,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,033. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $241.20 and a twelve month high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.