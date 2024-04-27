PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. PCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.
PCB Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:PCB traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 25,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,820. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $19.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $220.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.63.
Insider Transactions at PCB Bancorp
In related news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 7,215 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $114,790.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,465,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,311,316.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 15,509 shares of company stock worth $247,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.01% of the company’s stock.
About PCB Bancorp
PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.
