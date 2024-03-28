SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sets New 52-Week High at $204.66

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $204.66 and last traded at $204.40, with a volume of 878139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $203.10.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLD. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

