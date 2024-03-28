Steem One Day Volume Hits $11.89 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. Steem has a market capitalization of $161.71 million and $11.89 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,745.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.01 or 0.00802888 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.31 or 0.00134724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008575 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00045892 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00059050 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00191077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.00131836 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 458,666,369 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

