Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Acquires 2,120 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $77.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,394,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,651. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average of $75.19.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

