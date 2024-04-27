Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 169.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VB stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $216.56. 395,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,686. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.07 and a 200-day moving average of $206.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

