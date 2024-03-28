IOTA (MIOTA) Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and $35.21 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00002924 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000039 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,191,229,882 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

