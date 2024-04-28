John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of John Bean Technologies worth $9,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBT. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,522,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 109.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,903,000 after purchasing an additional 432,822 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,291,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:JBT traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.80. The stock had a trading volume of 294,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,814. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $88.03 and a 1-year high of $125.88. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.49.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.12%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Featured Stories

