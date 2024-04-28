Golden State Equity Partners Sells 1,154 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Golden State Equity Partners lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.1 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.02 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $100.79. The company has a market cap of $147.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

