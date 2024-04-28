Dohj LLC Sells 16,107 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Dohj LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,107 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $61.35. The company had a trading volume of 852,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,672. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.77. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $63.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

