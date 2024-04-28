23,129 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Acquired by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.03. The stock had a trading volume of 257,098 shares. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average is $95.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

