Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 347,846 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,401,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,846 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 9.3% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $498,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 80,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,166,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,568,128. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.07. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

