Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Acquires 799 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ARE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE ARE traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.24. The stock had a trading volume of 888,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,042. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.98 and a 200 day moving average of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 474.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

