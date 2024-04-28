Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 222 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 540.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 99.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 16.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Danaher by 0.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 324,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,641,364 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.64.

Danaher Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.58. 2,710,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,897. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $259.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

