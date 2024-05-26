Commercial National Financial Co. (CNAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on June 7th

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Commercial National Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Commercial National Financial stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Commercial National Financial has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a market cap of $29.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.40.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

