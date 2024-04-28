Golden State Equity Partners Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,897,000 after buying an additional 19,244 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $290.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $231.02 and a one year high of $300.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.48.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

