Siacoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62.22 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $596.99 million and approximately $62.22 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,745.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $568.01 or 0.00802888 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.31 or 0.00134724 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008575 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00045892 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00059050 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00191077 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.00131836 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000672 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,790,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,765,020,781 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.