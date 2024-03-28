Sage Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sage Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.34. The company had a trading volume of 162,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,863. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.