PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 36,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,550,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,106,000 after acquiring an additional 108,826 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.42.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $175.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.