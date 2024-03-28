Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR) Drops By 78.6%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the February 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Breeze Holdings Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 225,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Breeze Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.19. 226,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,020. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.24.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.