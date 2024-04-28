Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned 0.16% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAK. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 367.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at $203,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

IAK stock opened at $111.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.60. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.60. The firm has a market cap of $599.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

